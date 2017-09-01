Illinois State Police Out in Full Force This Labor Day Weekend

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2006, file photo Illinois State Police Sgt. Mike Vorreyer walks from his patrol car to issue a ticket for speeding to a driver on Interstate Highway 72 near Jacksonville, Ill. The Illinois State Police will lay off more than 460 troopers and close five regional headquarters by this fall, Acting Director Jonathon Monken said Tuesday, March 24, 2010. With retirements added, the current force of about 2,000 troopers will be reduced by about 600, or 30 percent. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

The Labor Day weekend signifies the end of the summer and the last chance for people to get out and enjoy the warm weather. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest driving periods and millions of motorists are expected to hit the roadways nationwide. Illinois State Police (ISP) District 05 Commander, Captain Darryl Bogard, is reminding motorists to make safety their number one priority while driving during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Troopers will focus their attention on the primary factors that contribute to fatal traffic crashes. Driving under the influence (DUI), speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing seat belts, the Fatal Four, are the four primary causes of fatal traffic crashes. Troopers will patrol Illinois roadways watching for and assisting stranded motorists, and enforcing Fatal Four violations.