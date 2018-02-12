Illinois State Police Honors Lieutenant Rich Kozik

The Illinois State Police announce the procession route honoring Lieutenant Rich Kozik on Monday, February 12th, 2018. Lt. Kozik died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty last week. He died at the hospital. He was 58 years old.

The emergency services procession for Lieutenant Kozik will depart the St. Francis Of Assisi Church immediately following the funeral service on Monday, February 12, 2018. The procession is projected to depart the church at approximately 12:00 PM and will follow the below route at a low speed of approximately 20 miles per hour. Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow the safe travel of the vehicles in the procession.

Depart: ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CHURCH

(Monday, February 12th @ approximately 12:00 PM)

 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park , Illinois (St. Francis of Assisi Church)

 Turn left to head North on Wolf Road to 123rd Street.

 Turn right onto 123rd Street (McCarthy Road) and head East to 104th Avenue.

 Turn left onto 104th Avenue (Willow Springs Road) and head North to Archer Avenue.

 Turn right onto Archer Avenue (IL. Route 171) and head East Past Resurrection Cemetery.

 NOTE, PER THE FAMILY’S WISHES, THE BURIAL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE, FOR FAMILY AND INVITED GUESTS ONLY AT RESURRECTION CEMETERY. NO MEDIA IS PERMITTED ON THE CEMETARY PROPERTY.

END: Resurrection Cemetery