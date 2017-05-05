Illinois State Police Investigate Double Fatal Crash in Will County

A four vehicle crash has killed two people in Will County. The crash occurred on Route 1 between Crete and Beecher. The crash happened just south of Goodneow Road. The crash involved, a semitrailer, two pickup truck and one passenger vehicle. The Will County Coroner’s office identifies the victims as 48-year old Mark Smith from Beecher and 53-year old James Krawczykowski from Crown Point Indiana.

The Illinois State Police is reconstructing the crash. Route 1 was closed for half a day on Thursday.