Illinois State Police Investigate Double Fatal Crash in Will County
By Monica DeSantis
|
May 5, 2017 @ 5:20 AM
Emergency vehicle lighting

A four vehicle crash has killed two people in Will County. The crash occurred on Route 1 between Crete and Beecher. The crash happened just south of Goodneow Road. The crash involved, a semitrailer, two pickup truck and one passenger vehicle. The Will County Coroner’s office identifies the victims as 48-year old Mark Smith from Beecher and 53-year old James Krawczykowski from Crown Point Indiana.

The Illinois State Police is reconstructing the crash. Route 1 was closed for half a day on Thursday.

 

