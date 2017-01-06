Illinois State Police Investigate First Expressway Shooting Of 2017

Illinois State Police officials are investigating the first Chicago Expressway shooting in 2017. The shooting which occurred on I-57 southbound between 119th and 127th. It happened Thursday afternoon at 3:30.

ISP Troopers responded to a report of a victim being shot at with vehicle glass breakage. The victim was uninjured in the incident. The offending vehicle was reported as a blue minivan with Illinois registration beginning with the letter “Q”, driven by a male black, mid 20’s with dreadlocks. A black handgun was observed.

The southbound lanes of I-57 at 119th to 127th Street were temporarily closed for the shooting investigation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.