Illinois State police responded to a one car crash on I-394 at Route 1, in Will County, on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 7:43am. The Ford pick-up truck drove off into the right ditch where it caught on fire. The driver, 56-year-old Cordell Williams of Beecher, was transported to area hospital and later pronounced deceased. This crash is still under investigations and no further information is being released at this time.