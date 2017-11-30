Illinois State Police Looking for Attempted Casino Robber

The Illinois State Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois. At approximately 6:45 a.m. on November 22nd a male suspect entered Rivers Casino and attempted a robbery. The suspect handed a note to a cashier which stated “give me all the money”. The suspect was unsuccessful and no currency was obtained. The suspect is a black male with a mustache and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray parka jacket with a hood, blue shirt, gray pants, black skull cap, and dark colored gym shoes with a white swoosh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (855) 494-0237. Callers can remain anonymous.