Illinois State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-80 Crash

Illinois State Police are searching for eye witnesses to the fatal crash on I-80 near Rowell Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at 2:18 p.m., a truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near Rowell Avenue when its wheel hub came detached from its rear tractor axle. The wheel hub crossed over into the I-80 westbound lanes entering the windshield of a passenger car striking the female driver. Thirty-eight year old Melinda Cullen of Coal City was transported to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased. Contact the Illinois State Police if you saw this crash. Contact District 5 at 815 726-6377 extension 288.