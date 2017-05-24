Illinois State Police Strictly Enforcing Four Most Deadly Traffic Violations Over Memorial Day Weekend

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2006, file photo Illinois State Police Sgt. Mike Vorreyer walks from his patrol car to issue a ticket for speeding to a driver on Interstate Highway 72 near Jacksonville, Ill. The Illinois State Police will lay off more than 460 troopers and close five regional headquarters by this fall, Acting Director Jonathon Monken said Tuesday, March 24, 2010. With retirements added, the current force of about 2,000 troopers will be reduced by about 600, or 30 percent. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois State Police District 05 Commander, Captain Darryl Bogard, is reminding motorists to take the necessary safety precautions for the upcoming holiday travel. Troopers are responsible for the safety of more than 20,000 miles of the state?s roads and highways. The Memorial Day holiday weekend is one of the busiest travel periods for motorists and millions of drivers are expected to hit the roadways and interstates.

The Memorial holiday enforcement period overlaps with the statewide Click it or Ticket safety campaign which began on Monday, May 15, and runs through Wednesday, May 31. District 05 will focus on achieving zero fatalities by strictly enforcing the four most deadly traffic violations: Speeding, DUI, Seat Belts, and Distracted Driving.

Last year, the ISP issued 3,204 tickets for speeding violations during the four-day holiday period from Friday through Monday. During the same time period, there were 196 DUI arrests; 732 seatbelt violations; and 229 distracted driver violations.

The simplest things you can do to protect yourself while traveling is to avoid distractions, slow down, wear your seatbelt and focus on the task at hand.