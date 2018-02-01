Illinois State Police Urge Motorists To Plan Ahead During Super Bowl Weekend

Illinois State Police District 05 Commander, Captain Darryl Bogard, announces additional enforcement plans for Super Bowl weekend. ISP Troopers will strictly enforce the FATAL-4 moving violations which include; DUI, Speeding, Distracted Driving, and Seat Belt compliance. Additional emphasis will be placed on Impaired Driving.

During the last year’s Super Bowl weekend, ISP Troopers issued over 17-hundred FATAL- 4 citations statewide. One-hundred and ninety-five of which were alcohol related arrests. Two alcohol related crashes occurred during the 2017 Super Bowl weekend and resulted in two fatalities.

District 05 will conduct roving patrols and roadside safety checks in high fatality areas throughout the area. If you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over. Also, please be sure to watch for vehicles parked or sitting on the side of the road with flashing lights. If you see them, slow down and move over if possible.

Alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes, especially during celebratory weekends. The ISP is reminding motorists to help keep the roadways safe by planning ahead and designating a driver, calling a cab, or using a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft. Everyone wins if the weekend fatal crash score is zero.