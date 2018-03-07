Illinois State Rep. Pulls Bill On Tackle Football Ban

House bill 4341 which would ban tackle football for children 12 and under is going nowhere. Illinois House rep. Natalie Manley made the announcement on the Scott Slocum show.

The CTE Prevention Act would forbid any child under the age of 12 from playing tackle football. The bill passed out of committee with Manley’s support out of concern for the safety of children. But Manley has since spoken with coaches and schools and has changed her mind, considering they are teaching the proper techniques for playing sports to avoid head injuries. State Rep. Carol Sente from Vernon Hills called the bill the “Dave Duerson Act.” Duerson who played for the Chicago Bears committed suicide in 2011 at the age of 50. He suffered from CTE – chronic traumatic encephalopathy which is a degenerative brain disease linked to head trauma. While the bill initially had support to get it out of committee it has since failed to get support for a vote.

To hear the entire interview click below.

