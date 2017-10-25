Illinois State Rep Says IDOT Knows About I-80 Petition

Illinois State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr. who represents much of Joliet says he met with IDOT regarding the dangers of I-80. WJOL started a petition called R.U.S.H., Residents United for Safer Highways. Walsh says IDOT is aware of the WJOL petition. He met with IDOT’s Assistant Secretary of Transportation, Rich Brauer.

To date nearly 6-thousand people have signed the petition in order to mitigate the dangers of I-80 immediately as a long term solution is years away. Walsh is suggesting an advisory system installed along I-80 similar to one put in along I-55 over the Des Plaines River during construction several years ago. The advisory system would cost anywhere from 500-thousand dollars to a million dollars.

While this isn’t a long term fix it could go a long way to reducing the number of accidents and fatalities along I-80 through the Joliet area.

The new freight mobility study found that 65-percent of traffic along I-80 through Will County is just passing through.

Walsh says the Interstate system hasn’t seen any enhancement or improvements since its inception of the 1950’s. He’s hoping the federal government will pass a comprehensive infrastructure bill to fix roads and bridges across the country.