The Illinois Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Drew Peterson Murder Conviction Appeal

FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet, Ill. On Tuesday, May 31, 2016, jurors in Chester, Ill., found Peterson guilty of trying to hire someone to kill the prosecutor who helped convict him in his third wife's death. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

The Illinois Supreme Court has unanimously upheld the Drew Peterson murder conviction of his third wife Kathleen Savio in 2012. The former Bolingbrook police officer appealed his murder conviction claiming the use of hearsay testimony at his trial violated his constitutional right to confront his accusers. Savio’s body was discovered in a bathtub in 2004. Initially the death was ruled an accident, but prosecutors went after Peterson for Savio’s death when his fourth wife Stacy Peterson went missing in 2007. Peterson’s attorneys appealed claiming statements Stacy made to a pastor should not have been used in the Savio case. The 63-year-old is currently serving 38 years in prison for Savio’s death. He’s also serving 40 years for allegedly plotting to kill Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow.