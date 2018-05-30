Illinois Takes Second Chance At State Gun Regulations

Illinois Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Joe Dominguez locks up each senator's desk on the Senate floor after the lawmakers adjourned Friday, June 1, 2012 in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Legislature's spring session may be over, but the work isn't. The governor and legislative leaders say they'll call lawmakers back to Springfield soon for another try at controlling pension costs that contribute to the state's deep budget problems. AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois lawmakers are trying again to get involved with gun dealers in the state. The Illinois House yesterday approved a plan that they say will impose regulations on local gun dealers. State Rep Kathleen Willis says instead of gun dealer licenses, the new plan will certify that Illinois gun dealers are following the law. Governor Rauner vetoed the first attempt to regulate gun dealers in the state. He called the plan burdensome.