Illinois U.S. Senators Unhappy With Trump DACA Decision

Illinois’ Democratic U.S. senators agree with President Trump about one thing on the future of the DACA program, Congress should take the next step. The president yesterday decided to cancel the program that allowed hundreds of thousands of young people who were illegally brought to this county as children, to stay. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said the president was being ‘cruel. But both Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth yesterday said they want to see Congress pass a new law to give DACA eligible young people legal protections.