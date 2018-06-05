Illinois, USDA Rolling Out Summer Lunch Program
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 2:41 PM

Just because school is out for the summer doesn’t mean Illinois schools won’t be serving breakfast or lunch. The Illinois State Board of Education and the USDA yesterday announced that nearly 19 hundred school buildings across the state will participate in this summer’s lunch program. The USDA says almost 90 percent of students who get free or reduced lunch during the school year may not get a meal during the summer months. The meals are usually free if children and their families meet certain income guidelines.

