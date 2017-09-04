Illinois Wants Another REAL ID Extension

The state of Illinois wants a little more time to get everyone in the state new drivers licenses. The state last week asked for another extension for the REAL ID act. Illinois’ Secretary of State’s office says it needs until at least October of 2018 to comply with the post-9/11 drivers license law. The Secretary of State’s office says Illinois still doesn’t have enough machines and people to process the new information required to verify someone’s information for a REAL ID compliant license.