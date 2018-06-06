Immerse yourself in Forest Preserve District’s history, beekeeping and boating programs

Explore an 80-acre lake by kayak during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Paddle Whalon Lake” program on July 7 at Whalon Lake Preserve in Naperville/Bolingbrook. (Photo courtesy of Margie Walsh)

ROMEOVILLE – “Living History Demonstrations,” noon-3 p.m. Sundays, July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Re-enactors from the museum’s volunteer brigade portray life during the 18th-century French fur trade era. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.

MONEE – “Meet a Beekeeper,” 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sundays, July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet local veteran beekeeper Mike Rusnak to discuss the art of beekeeping. The program is for ages 18 and older. Registration is not required for this free program.

NAPERVILLE/JOLIET – “Boating Safety & Inspections,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Whalon Lake in Naperville and 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, July 14, at Rock Run Rookery in Joliet. Visit with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and get a free boat safety inspection that ensures you are compliant with state regulations. Forest Preserve District of Will County staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about boating in the preserves. Registration is not required for the free, all-ages program.

NAPERVILLE – “Paddle Whalon Lake,” 10-11:30 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County Whalon Lake. Explore the lake in dependently by kayak and see a variety of habitats and wildlife from the water. All of the equipment is provided. Previous kayaking experience is required. The program is for ages 12 and older and it costs $20 per person. Register by Wednesday, July 5, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.