Improvements Coming for Joliet Minor League Baseball Park

On Tuesday, the Joliet City Council approved several contracts totaling approximately $950,000 for improvements to the Joliet Minor League Baseball Park, improvements which are directly tied to the future planned installation of field turf. The contract for field turf installation will be voted on at the next city council meeting in mid-September. Some of the projects approved by the council are relating to park landscaping, park painting and fencing and padding. The plan is to begin these projects as soon as possible as this work can be done prior to the turf being installed. Interim City Manager Marty Shannahan stated at the meeting that city staff is still looking over bids for the turf and wanted a little more time before making an official recommendation to the council.