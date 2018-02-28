Indiana Man Arrested in Channahon After Lying to Police

A 24-year-old Gary, Indiana man was arrested on Tuesday night after attempting to conceal his identity from officers. At approximately 10:11 p.m on February 27th, Channahon Police initiated a traffic stop in the area of U.S. Route 6 and Interstate 55. The driver of the vehicle, Dontrail A. Dawson, initially provided officers with a false name and date of birth. Officers learned Dawson had an active arrest warrant of DuPage County and he was immediately taken into custody. A search of the vehicle found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, along with a box of ammunition. Dawson was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended and No Registration Plate Light. Dawson is currently in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.