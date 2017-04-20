Indiana Man Arrested in Mokena After Allegedly Causing Neurological Damage to Infant Son

A 47-year-old Crown Point, Indiana man was arrested in Mokena last week after being accused of hitting his 7-month-old son causing brain damage. Curtis R. Jones was arrested on April 14th just after 11:00am at his girlfriends house. Jones allegedly hit his infant son on July 24th of last year causing neurological damage and brain swelling. An investigation ruled out preexisting medical conditions and accidental head trauma as possible causes for the damage. Jones has been charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent. Jones served as a deputy of the Porter Counter Sheriff’s Department from 1996 to 2005.