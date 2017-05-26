Indiana Mother Accused of Leaving Child in Unattended Car in Joliet

A 27-year-old Indiana woman is accused of leaving her four-year-old daughter in an unattended car in Joliet on Wednesday morning while attending a job interview. Officers were called to the 800 block of Larkin Avenue just after 9:40 am after a witness noticed the little girl sitting in the unattended vehicle. Police attempted to locate the mother but were unable. It was almost 40 minutes later that the mother arrived on scene and was charged with endangering the life or health of a child. She was released on a recognizance bond.