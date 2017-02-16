Indiana Trucker Sentenced to 10 Years For Crash that Killed Five People

A truck driver who caused a wreck that killed five people in 2014 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. 53-year-old Francisco Espinal-Quiroz, pleaded guilty in November to five counts of reckless homicide and one count of falsifying the record of his driving status. Judge David Carlson handed down the sentence on Thursday afternoon. The defendant was driving a semi northbound on Interstate 55 near Channahon at about 2:15 p.m. on July 21, 2014 when he entered a construction zone in which traffic had slowed to between 3-5 mph. Espinal-Quiroz, however, had set his cruise control and was traveling at 65 mph when he entered the construction zone, eventually striking multiple vehicles, which led to the deaths of five individuals between the ages of 11 and 64. The investigation revealed the defendant had started his work day at 2:30 a.m. picking up steel at a warehouse in South Bend, Ind. His log book, however, falsely stated he started his work day later, at 6:15 a.m. Espinal-Quiroz also is blind in his right eye, but he had a waiver to drive a truck through the state of Indiana.