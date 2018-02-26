Inmate in Hickory Street Murders Paroled

A Joliet woman serving time for her role in a 2013 double murder on Hickory Street was released from prison on Friday. Alisa Massaro was released from the Logan Correctional Center by the Illinois Department of Corrections. Massaro, along with Joshua Miner, Adam Landerman and Bethany McKee were charged in connection with the murders of Eric Glover and Terrance Rankin. Massaro was able to plea down to charges of robbery of concealing a homicide and was given 10 years in prison. Miner, Landerman and McKee were all convicted of murder and given life sentences. Massaro, upon her release on Friday, will have served four years of her 10 year sentence.