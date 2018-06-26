Inside the New Will County Safety Complex
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 1:41 PM
Entryway to the Will County Safety Complex
Office Space at the Will County Safety Complex
Common Area at the Will County Safety Complex
Cell Block at the Will County Safety Complex
Evidence Vault Entrance at the Will County Safety Complex
Dispatch Center at the Will County Safety Complex
Marine Rescue Vehicle
SWAT Crisis Negotiation Command Center
