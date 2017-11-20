Inspection Finds Structural Deficiencies on Briggs Street Bridge

A recent inspection by the Illinois Department of Transportation has identified structural deficiencies on Briggs Street bridge over I-80 in the City of Joliet. IDOT will be imposing weight restrictions on the bridge as a result. The inspection revealed the deteriorating condition of the structural element that support the roadway. This weight restriction does not imply that the existing structure is unsafe; rather the load restriction is intended to minimize the stresses on the beam ends until such time as corrective measures can be taken. The replacement of the structure carrying Briggs Street over I-80 has been included in IDOT’s FY 2018-2023 Proposed Highway Improvement Program.