Intermittent Lane Closures Along U.S. 45 In Mokena

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that intermittent, daytime lane closures will take place on U.S. 45 between 191st Street and Interstate 80, in Mokena, beginning, weather permitting, the week of June 4. The lane closures are necessary for an embankment stabilization project on both sides of U.S. 45.

In order to complete the work, intermittent lane closures will take place during the day on U.S. 45 between 191st Street and Interstate 80. Permanent shoulder closures will take place on the outer shoulders of U.S. 45 in both directions.

The scope of the project includes embankment stabilization on both the east and west sides of U.S. 45. The project also includes shoulder and guardrail replacement, as well as drainage improvements.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2018.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com

