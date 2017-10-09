Internet Safety Program At Plainfield High School Central Campus This Thursday

District 202 families are invited and encouraged to attend a special Internet Safety program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 12, 2017 in the auditorium at Plainfield High School – Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

The free program – Keeping Kids Safe in an Always-Connected, Constantly Changing World — is presented by the District 202 Plainfield Parent Community Network (PPCN). Please park on the north side of the school near the Freshman Center, and enter at Door G.

Megan Brooks, chief investigator with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office’s High Tech Crimes Bureau, will discuss:

· Talking to kids about Internet safety – and getting them to listen

· What parents can do if they think their child is at risk

· Practical tips to empower children to resist peer pressure to engage in sexting

· The biggest mistakes children make online that expose them to cyberbullying and cyberstalking

· Surprising risks that gaming and video sites pose to students

· Ways for parents to find out what their children are up to (even if parents don’t understand the apps their kids are using)

· What to do if children refuse to let parents see their phone/devices

· What predators say parents should do to keep their kids safe

The program will be available in both English and Spanish.