Intersection Improvement Project In Plainfield Scheduled for Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that an intersection improvement project will take place on U.S. 30 at 119th Street in Plainfield, beginning — weather permitting — on Monday (April 23rd).

Beginning Monday, a shoulder closure will take place on U.S. 30 at the intersection of 119th Street to allow for preliminary work. Lane width restrictions and daily lane closures will also begin on Monday as part of the project. The project is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

While motorists can expect delays through the area, the goal of the project is to ultimately improve driving conditions, enhance safety and add turn lanes at each leg of the intersection.