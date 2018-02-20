Could Interstate 80 Become a Toll Road?

In a speech to the Will County Board last week, the head of the Illinois Toll Authority said that the authority would be willing and able to turn Interstate 80 into a toll road if Will County leaders and residents wanted that to happen. Chairman Bob Schillerstrom discussed the possibility of the toll authority taking over troubled interstate and rebuilding the roadway to make it safer for drivers and to help create economic opportunities within Will County. Schillerstrom did state that authority has never taken over a roadway before except for small portion of road near the Indiana border. The toll authority is a self-sustaining group that does not receive federal or state transportation dollars. It was also announced at last week’s board meeting that the authorities is currently in the middle of a 15-year and $14 billion plan to update its roadways. That current plan is set to expire in 2021 but the state of Illinois is already asking the group to have a new plan ready to execute when it’s current operation expires. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regard Interstate 80 in Will County.