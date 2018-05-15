Interstate 80 Ramp Closure Wednesday in Joliet

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a temporary ramp closure will take place on the ramp that carries traffic from eastbound Interstate 80 to northbound Center Street, in Joliet, weather permitting,Wednesday, May 16. The ramp closure is necessary for pavement patching repairs.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the ramp from eastbound I-80 to northbound Center Street will be fully closed. Motorists should take Larkin Road (Illinois 7) or Chicago Street (Illinois 53) as alternate routes to access Center Street.

The ramp is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com

From Press Release.