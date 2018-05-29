Interstate 80 to Recieve $150 Million in Repairs From IDOT’s Newest Program

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has announced a six-year Illinois Department of Transportation program to invest in the state’s roads and bridges. The governor announced a plan to invest $11.05 billion until 2024 into the state’s highway system. The Illinois Department of Transportation’s Multi-Year Proposed Highway Improvement Program will focus on projects that provide the greatest economic benefit to communities and take advantage of long-term strategies that save money over time. The local highlights include $148.4 million for bridge work and other improvements to Interstate 80 throughout Will County. The main focus of the I-80 work will take place both eastbound and westbound from Chicago Street to Rowell Avenue. The anticipated work will involve improvements to the bridge superstructure, a new deck, bridge widening and reconstruction as well as bridge painting. That project is expected to cost approximately $76,306,000. The plan’s goal is to improve a total of 1,945 miles of miles of road and 525 bridges maintained by the state. The multi-year program also includes funding for upgrades to more than 750 miles of local roads and 922,933 square feet of local bridges.