FBI Investigating Plainfield Bank Robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a serial bank robber after an incident in Plainfileld on Saturday afternoon. It was just after 3:15 p.m. at the U.S. bank in the Meijer at 13521 Route 59. The subject is also connected to a incident on September 18th in Lisle and September 20th in Westchester. The suspect is described as an African-American male between 6″2′ to 6″3′ tall between the ages of 20 to 30. He wearing a blue, long-sleeved, button-down shirt, dark sunglasses, a fedora, a blue tie and dark pants. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of this unknown suspect. The suspect should be considered armed an dangerous. Anyone with information regarding this bank robbery should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.