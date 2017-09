FBI Investigating Plainfield Bank Robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a serial bank robber after an incident in Plainfileld on Saturday afternoon. It was just after 3:15 p.m. at the U.S. bank in the Meijer at 13521 Route 59. The subject is also connected to a incident on September 18th in Lisle and September 20th in Westchester. The suspect is described as an African-American male between 6″2′ to 6″3′ tall between the ages of 20 to 30. He wearing a blue, long-sleeved, button-down shirt, dark sunglasses, a fedora, a blue tie and dark pants.¬†The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of this unknown suspect. The suspect should be considered armed an dangerous.¬†Anyone with information regarding this bank robbery should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.