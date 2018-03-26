Investigation Continues Into Interstate 80 Shooting

The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon. The shooting occurred at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 25, while the victim was driving on the ramp from Richards Street to I-80 westbound in Joliet. The victim, a male in his mid 20s from Joliet, was transported to an area hospital with three non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Positive identification of the suspect is still an ongoing investigation. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and no a random act of violence. It also appears that the victim was the sole target of the attack. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.