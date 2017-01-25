Investigation Of Human Remains At Joliet Home

A death bed confession has led to the investigation of possible human remains buried at a home in Joliet. The Will County Sheriff’s Department is providing assistance to the Rolling Meadows police department at 1113 Barber Lane near Ingalls Avenue. A man serving 300 years for two murders, Russel Smrekar gave a death bed confession that he killed two other people, Michael Mansfield and Ruth Martin. Smrekar died in 2011. Mansfield, from Rolling Meadows has been missing since 1975. He disappeared six days before he was scheduled to testify against Smrekar, his former roommate at Lincoln College. Smrekar was accused of petty theft and Mansfield was a key witness against him. After Mansfield’s disappearance the charges against Smrekar were dropped. A year later Smrekar was accused of stealing two steaks and the witnesses in that case also turned up missing. Smrekar was convicted of murdering those witnesses, Jay and Robin Fry who was pregnant at the time. Police in hazmat suits are at the home in Joliet investigating. The home on Barber Lane has been empty for approximately two years and was owned by a relative of Smrekar.