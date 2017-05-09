Investigation Into Joliet Township Toddler’s Death At Impasse

Will County Sheriff Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson says toxicology tests typically take 3 to 4 weeks from the date of submission. Ackerson spoke with WJOL and says in the case of Semaj Crosby we should know the cause of death in about 2 weeks. Meanwhile, Ackerson says the case is at a standstill as investigators interviewed everyone they can, with the exception of four people, as those four have attorneys and have yet to be interviewed.

The 16-month old toddler was found dead under a couch in a filthy home on April 26th after being reported missing the day before. Ackerson described the home at 309 Louis Road in Joliet Township as “deplorable.” Following the death, Will County deemed the home uninhabitable. Once all evidence was removed from the house and yellow tape disposed of it burned to the ground. The cause of the fire is unknown but the State Fire Marshall’s office will conduct an investigation to attempt to determine the cause and origin of the fire. No one is in custody in either the death or the fire.