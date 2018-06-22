It’s Healthy To Drink More Coffee?
By Dawn DeSart
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

A new study claims drinking coffee is a good way to have a healthy heart, and four cups a day might be best.

German researchers studied caffeinated lab mice and dosed human tissues with caffeine. They found that a shot of caffeine made certain proteins inside older adult cells perform more like young cells.

One of the lead researchers says drinking four to five cups of coffee a day seems to improve what he called the powerhouses of cells. He said that seems to be protective. The study is published in the journal “PLOS Biology.”

