JB Pritzker is adding another 25 million-dollars of his own money to his bid to become Illinois’ next governor. Pritzker disclosed the contribution on Saturday. To date, Pritzker has donated over 100 million-dollars of his own money to his campaign. He’s also spent millions more to help other Democrats. Pritzker on Saturday also confirmed a million dollar donation to the Democratic Majority group, which is controlled by Speaker Mike Madigan.