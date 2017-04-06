J.B. Pritzker Joins Governor’s Race

By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 6, 12:00 PM

Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Illinois. Pritzker is an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune and a longtime Democratic fundraiser who runs a private investment firm. He joins a race that already includes businessman Chris Kennedy, who announced today that he already has a million dollars in his kitty from donors. Alderman Amaya Pewar and state Senator Daniel Biss each have more than 300-thousand-dollars in donations. They’ll vie for the right to face Governor Rauner, who donated 50-million-dollars to his own campaign in December.

