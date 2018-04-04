J.B. Pritzker: Raise Illinois Income Tax, Wait For Graduated Tax

The Democrat running for governor in Illinois says he wants to raise taxes, but he doesn’t know how high he wants to take them. Candidate J.B. Pritzker yesterday said he wants to temporarily raise Illinois’ four-point-nine-five-percent income tax as lawmakers wait to approve a progressive income tax. Pritzker said he’d like to see some new deductions to lower the impact of the tax increase. But he’s not saying how high taxes could go. Pritzker said he’d have to negotiate that with lawmakers in Springfield.