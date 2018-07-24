Jackson Street (Joliet Street to Chicago Street) Closure Thursday, July 26

Eastbound Jackson from Joliet Street to Chicago Street will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in order to allow Commonwealth Edison to complete emergency repair work. A detour route utilizing Joliet Street, Crowley Avenue, and Chicago Street will be posted. Westbound Jackson Street will remain open to traffic with a reduced lane width. It is expected that the work will be completed and the road reopened by Friday, July 27, 2018. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, exercise caution, and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area.