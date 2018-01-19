The longtime Jackson Township Highway Commissioner is angry that Elwood nor Northpoint has contacted him about the proposed Compass Business Park. He tells the Scott Slocum that it shows a lack of respect for him and Jackson Township residents. The proposed Compass Business Park would dramatically impact roads in Jackson Township.

Paul Buss has been highway commissioner for 40 years. His responsibility is to maintain and rebuild all township roads and make sure they’re safe for the public to use. Buss says in the last 10 years since Centerpoint, the amount of damage to roadways in his township has been staggering. Despite designs of a closed loop for extra truck traffic by Northpoint, Buss says school buses, emergency vehicles and residents in his Township will still have to cross the proposed “closed loop” which will see upwards of 17-hundred trucks a day.

Buss is willing to listen to Elwood and Northpoint if they would call him. Meanwhile, Buss has some advice for elected officials in Elwood. Click below to listen to the entire interview.