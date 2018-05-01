Janitor Given Five Years in Prison for Secretly Filming Students in Locker Room

A former janitor at a Crest Hill junior high school has been sentenced to five years in prison for making secret video recordings of adolescent girls in a locker room last year. Ryan Thompson, 28-years-old, of Joliet, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of Unauthorized Video Recording, a Class 3 Felony that carried a potential penalty ranging from probation to 2-5 years in prison. Circuit Judge Dave Carlson on Tuesday handed down the maximum sentence, noting that a psycho-sexual evaluation of the defendant conducted after his guilty plea showed he had an above average risk of committing similar offenses in the future. The defendant hid behind the closed door of a utility room and used a cellular telephone to secretly record the female victims between February and March of 2017. The four video recordings did not capture the girls while they were unclothed.