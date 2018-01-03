January First Temp Coldest Day Since January 6th, 2014

Cold weather facts:

The cold air mass moved into the region on Christmas and has persisted into the new year, with cold at times reaching dangerous levels.

The coldest part of the air mass thus far was Dec 31-Jan 2, and included the coldest New Year’s Day high temperature on record in Chicago and Rockford and had wind chills of -25° to -40°.

The high on January 1 was the coldest calendar day high across the area since January 6, 2014.

The week from Christmas to New Year’s Eve was the second coldest Dec 25-31 on record for Chicago and the coldest for Rockford.

We are in the midst of a long stretch of days with temperatures remaining below 20°. If this continues in Chicago through Saturday, January 6, it will mark 12 consecutive days of below 20°, tying a record of such a stretch for the city (only seen twice before in the winters of 1936 and 1895).

Below 0° lows have been frequent since Christmas. The normal number of days below 0° for Chicago is 7 and for Rockford is 12.

