January First Temp Coldest Day Since January 6th, 2014

Cold weather facts:
-
The cold air mass moved into the region on Christmas and has persisted into the new year, with cold at times reaching dangerous levels.
-
The coldest part of the air mass thus far was Dec 31-Jan 2, and included the coldest New Year’s Day high temperature on record in Chicago and Rockford and had wind chills of -25° to -40°.
-
The high on January 1 was the coldest calendar day high across the area since January 6, 2014.
-
The week from Christmas to New Year’s Eve was the second coldest Dec 25-31 on record for Chicago and the coldest for Rockford.
-
We are in the midst of a long stretch of days with temperatures remaining below 20°. If this continues in Chicago through Saturday, January 6, it will mark 12 consecutive days of below 20°, tying a record of such a stretch for the city (only seen twice before in the winters of 1936 and 1895).
-
Below 0° lows have been frequent since Christmas. The normal number of days below 0° for Chicago is 7 and for Rockford is 12.
- Above is Chicago’s Top Ten Largest Snowstorms/NWS