January is radon action month. The Will County Health Department is reminding residents they can easily test their homes for radon. According to the health department’s website, “the EPA estimates that about 21,000 lung cancer death each year in the U.S. are radon-related. Exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. January is the perfect time to test for radon.

Wendy Duetsch with the Will County Health Department says the radon kits are easy to use. It’s an envelope that you place in your home for 72 hours then seal it and mail it in and you should see results within a week.

Each kit costs only 8-dollars and are available at each Will County Health Department facility in Bolingbrook, Joliet and Monee. The test kit should be placed in the lowest living area of your home. If your residence tests positive for radon of over 4.0 which is the EPA action level, then you can contact a licensed mitigation professional. A piping system with an exhaust fan can be installed that sucks the gas from the below the foundation and vents it out into the atmosphere.