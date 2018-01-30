JCA To Host Tax Credit Scholarship Application Event Wednesday

The State of Illinois has created a new way to fund scholarships for children who choose to attend Catholic schools through the “Invest in Kids Act.” Scholarships offered through this program have the potential to cover up to 100 percent of tuition and eligible charges for next school year at Joliet Catholic Academy. These scholarships range from $6,486.50 to $12,973 off tuition based on household size and total family income.

Joliet Catholic Academy will be hosting a Tax Credit Scholarship Application event in the JCA Computer Lab on Wednesday, January 31st at 12 p.m. Applications are time sensitive and based on first-come, first serve, need, and “focus” districts. Families should familiarize themselves with the application materials needed via empowerillinois.org . Once again the application is free of charge, is estimated to take 10-15 minutes, and can also be filled out at home or on a smart phone.

To learn more about Tax Credit Scholarships both for applicants and donors please visit jca-online.org . The JCA website also contains an easy to read chart including income level and household size that will let families know if they will qualify for a Tax Credit Scholarship.