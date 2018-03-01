JCA Senior Adam Valera Competes at National Field Archery “Vegas Shoot”

Joliet Catholic Academy senior Adam Valera recently participated in the National Field Archery Association’s The Vegas Shoot, known as the largest and most prestigious indoor archery tournament in the World. The Vegas Shoot offers the World’s largest indoor purse with a 2017 payout of $403,000 in cash and scholarships. Valera finished 8th overall in the Championship Recurve-Young Adult Division with a total score of 824 after three days of shooting 90 arrows overall. He was also the top finisher in his division from Illinois. Valera hopes to compete on the Youth World Team by next year, with sights set on the 2020 Olympic Games. Valera typically practices 10-12 hours per day during the summer months, and 3-5 hours per day throughout the school year. He will also be competing at the NFAA Indoor Nationals March 10-11 at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Cincinnati. For more information on National Field Archery and to follow Adam’s progress, visit www.nfaausa.com.