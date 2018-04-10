JCHS Honors Former Teacher in Annual Powerlifting Meet

The Annual Dave Christiansen Memorial Powerlifting Meet took place on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Joliet Central High School. That Friday was a busy morning at the high school, with powerlifting in the gym and the additional competitions in the fieldhouse. The students competed in the bench press, dead lift, the 40-yard dash and vertical jump.

Joliet Central teachers Jennifer Christiansen, Jim Grzetich, and Gardner Coughlen organize the event annually in memory of Dave Christiansen, former Joliet Central health teacher and track and football coach, who died at the hands of a drunk driver in a car crash on February 25, 1995. Christiansen, 35, was an avid powerlifter.

Students agree that the powerlifting meet has great meaning: It brings people together, it displays students’ strength, and it memorializes a late teacher and coach who inspired students to strive for their goals. Joliet Central students spoke of these important ideas in a gym busy with positive energy, where a large blue banner kept Dave Christiansen’s name at front and center.

Mr. Grzetich’s 5th Period Strength Training Class won the competition by scoring the most points. Ethan Darley was the King of the Combine, and Taylor Lindeman was the Queen of the Combine.