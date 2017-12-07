Jeff Jefferies Coming To The Rialto This April
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 7, 2017 @ 9:42 AM

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10am for the Jim Jefferies LIVE Tour. His latest major multi-city standup comedy tour, that will take him across the United States next spring. The tour will include a stop at Joliet’s historic Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, April 27 at 7:30pm.

Jefferies burst on to the scene in the United States after his popular debut HBO special I Swear to God. His additional successful comedy specials include Contraband, Alcoholocaust, and Fully Functional. His television show, The Jim Jefferies, premiered on Comedy Central in 2017.

Tickets start at $49.50 and you can purchase them through the Rialto box office, ticketmaster or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

