Jefferson St. Bridge Closure Scheduled for Wednesday, June 6

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be closing the Jefferson Street Bridge over the Des Plaines River for inspection and survey work beginning Wednesday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m. It is expected that the work will be complete and the bridge will reopen by 7:00 p.m. on June 7. A detour utilizing Raynor Avenue, McDonough Street, Chicago Street, Washington Street, and Scott Street will be posted. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area.