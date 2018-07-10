Jefferson Street Bridge Closed

In what seems to be a yearly occurrence, the Jefferson Street bridge, a major throughfare that brings commuters from the west side of Joliet into downtown, is closed for what the Illinois Department of Transportation calls “necessary structural steel repairs.” This is the first of two stages of repairs needed for the bridge, which will also be closed for repairs again next year. Traffic is advised to use the McDonough Street bridge to the south, or the Ruby Street bridge to the north. All work for this first stage of construction should be wrapped up by September.